Christine Prior
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Mae Prior died peacefully in her home on Friday, May 29th in Naperville, Illinois at the age of 62. Chris was born on October 18th, 1957 in Chicago, Illinois to Alvin and Thelma Kendzora, but grew up in a warm, friendly community in Berwin, Illinois. In 1980 she began working for the law firm of Sonnenshein, Nath, and Rosenthal in the Sears Tower, where she worked for over 6 years. In 1993, Christine moved to Naperville and began working as a bookkeeper at Inland Real Estate and Investment Corporation. She would work at Inland for over 25 years, gaining many close friends and fans of her fashionable clothes and shining personality. Chris was a fantastic singer, from shining moments in high school talent shows to the illustrious William Ferris Chorale. No matter which church she attended, she served as an active and dedicated member of her church choir. For the last 7 years she found her musical home at Church of the Holy Nativity, where she found the space for fellowship and song. Above all else, Chris filled the world with joy, with a knack for turning the smallest interaction into a heartfelt moment. She treated others with kindness and lived by her personal motto: "Love One Another." Christine is survived by her father Alvin, her siblings Kathleen (Gary) O'rourke and Steven (Christine) Kendzora, and her children, William, Daniel, and Elizabeth.

Following Chris's wishes, her body will be cremated and her remains given to her three children. A memorial service will take place at a later date once gatherings are safe. The family is grateful for the condolences, but declines flowers and donations.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved