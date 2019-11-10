|
|
Christopher Peter Storino, age 31, a resident of Huntersville, NC, formerly of Naperville, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born April 12, 1988 in Winfield, IL.
Beloved son of John and Anne (nee Riedy) Storino of Sherrills Ford, NC, loving brother of Jonathan, Stephen and David Storino, adored uncle of Gianna Storino, grandson of the late Patrick Sr. and Patricia Riedy, Henry and the late Lorraine Storino. Fond nephew of Kathy Riedy, Patrick Riedy, Jr., Mary Pat (Randy) Trost, Michael (Dina) Riedy, Mark (Lisa) Riedy, Riley Riedy, Tricia (Nick) Weis, the late Linda Riedy, the late Peter Riedy and the late Jay Bennett; Terese (the late Gregory) Kolman, Henry (Wendy) Storino, Jr., Tammy Storino and Paul (Connie) Storino, great-nephew of the late Rose Storino, fond cousin and friend of many. Special Godson of Mary Pat Trost and Michael Storino. Chris will be dearly missed by his best friend (dog), Gracie.
Chris grew up in Naperville, attended Scott Elementary School, Madison Junior High School and was a 2006 graduate of Naperville Central High School. Chris attended the National Personal Training Institute in Lisle, IL and became a Certified Personal Trainer in order to pursue his passion for helping others reach their fitness goals.
In addition to spending endless hours in the gym, Chris enjoyed golfing, jet skiing, mountain biking and kayaking with Gracie.
Visitation Wednesday, November 13, 2019, 3:00-9:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, November 14, 11:00 AM at SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville.
Interment: SS. Peter Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Chris's memory may be made to: Gateway Foundation for mental health and addiction. To give by mail: Gateway Foundation, 55 E. Jackson Blvd., Suite 1500, Chicago, IL 60604, By phone: (312) 663-1130 or online: https://www.gatewayfoundation.org/about-gateway-foundation/make-a-donation/
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 10, 2019