|
|
Cindy J. Ochampaugh, age 62, of Naperville and formerly of Woodridge, IL, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her home. She was born November 19, 1957 in Chicago, IL to her loving late parents, Burton and Marjorie Ochampaugh. Dearest sister of Carol (Theodore) O'Sullivan of Naperville, IL and Kristie Ochampaugh of Cave Creek, AZ. Cindy graduated from Naperville Central High School, class of 1975. She received her bachelor's degree from National Louis University and her Master's in Business degree from North Central College. Cindy worked for Edward Hospital for many years as a radiologist and instructor. She also worked for Landauer Company Inc. Cindy was a long-time member of the All Saints Anglican Church of Bolingbrook. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Naperville Humane Society, 1620 Diehl Road, Naperville, IL 60563. Future memorial services are private. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.ocm
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 19, 2020