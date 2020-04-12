|
|
Claire P. Joyal, 89, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2015 and previously of San Francisco, CA, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at St. Patrick's Residence on April 2, 2020 with her family by her side.
Claire was born July 31,1930 in Nashua, New Hampshire. She was educated at St. Louis de Gonzague Elementary and High Schools, graduating valedictorian in 1949. After serving as secretary to the Mayor of Nashua, Claire began her banking career in her hometown with Indian Head National Bank in 1952. Claire, who spoke French and Spanish, moved to New York City in 1965 as an Executive Secretary for La Banque Continentale. She made San Francisco her home in 1967 and was employed as an Executive/Administrative Assistant by United California Bank (which became First Interstate Bank of California) until 1989. She then joined the Pacific Bank until she retired in 1994.
An avid sports fan, Claire also enjoyed theater, ballet, and literature. Although Claire did indeed leave her heart in San Francisco… she enjoyed her time in Illinois, including bus rides and outings to baseball games, the arboretum, musical plays and to see the holiday lights.
Survivors include her nieces and nephews and their spouses, Cheryl Lynn M. (and Gary Blankenship) Joyal of Naperville IL, Christopher A. (and Denise) of Smithsburg MD, Jamieson J. (and Stephanie) Joyal of Manchester NH, and one other niece and nephew; her great niece Emma Raine Joyal of MD and three other great nieces; her sister-in-law, as well as a number of extended family members.
Claire was most recently blessed by the exceptional companionship, friendship and care provided by the staff of St. Patrick's Residence, and of Sunrise Assisted Living of Naperville North. Please consider a donation to an organization of your choice in Claire's memory.
Services will be private. A remembrance gathering will be planned at a later date for family and friends.
A complete obituary is available, and condolences may be left at www.friedrich-jones.com or sent to her niece, Cheryl L. Joyal, c/o Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home.
Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 12, 2020