Clifford Leroy Bock, 90, of Saint Charles, IL, passed away Friday, October 2nd, at Inspirations Hospice.



Clifford was born in Pawnee City, Nebraska on June 4, 1930, a son of the late Mabel (Heuppelsheuser) and Leslie Arvin Bock. Clifford grew up on his parent's farm, not knowing one day it would be his fondest memories.



Clifford married his high school sweetheart Norma (Johnson) on May 6th, 1951 in Nebraska. The couple later on had two beautiful girls named Debbie and Sandy.



Clifford enlisted to serve his country in the United State Air Force on October 31, 1951 until October 30, 1955. During his time in the service he won multiple medals, one of which being the Korean SV Medal, for his service during the Korean War. He also received a National Defense Service Medal, also related to his time serving overseas during the Korean War. Clifford was honorably discharged in October of 1955, for a total of 4 years in the Air Force.



1960 was a big year for Clifford and Norma; Clifford had graduated from University of Nebraska and received a bachelor's in Mechanical Engineer Science. After graduating, the family moved to Naperville, Illinois where Clifford spent his career working as a mechanical engineer for International Harvester. Clifford was dedicated to fixing the broken, and creating new machinery to better the future of agriculture.



Clifford would spend most of his time fixing up cars, work around the house, and spending quality time with his wife and daughters. If he wasn't doing those, you could find Clifford enjoying a round of golf as he was an avid golfer. He also enjoyed vacation time, he would take his family to Nebraska where the family congregated and shared his love of the family farm.



Clifford and Norma were longtime members of Grace United Methodist Church since 1960 when moving to the area. Up until 5 years ago, when Clifford's health declined, and he moved to Inspirations in St. Charles. Where he received tender love and care from the wonderful Gail and her staff.



Clifford is survived by his daughter Debbie (Mike) Clark, daughter Sandy (K.C.) Bock, and brother-in-law Robert (Laurie) Johnson. Clifford is also survived by his grandchildren Hannah (Eric) Manley, Emma (Josh) Stevenson, and Tyler (Kristen) Clark. He is also survived by his two great-grandchildren Clark and Della Manley. Clifford is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Clifford was preceded in death by his loving wife Norma (Johnson) Bock.



Clifford was a sweet and kind gentleman and will be greatly missed. He was a devoted husband and father, and a dependable neighbor to anyone who needed help. Whether it was plowing driveways or fixing a lawn mower he was always at the ready to lend a hand.



Funeral services were done through Yurs Funeral Home in St. Charles, IL. For further information, please call Yurs Funeral Home at 630-584-0060.





