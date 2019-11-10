Home

Colin Matthew Quinn, cherished infant son of Gavin and Samantha Quinn, was born on June 28, 2019 in Naperville, IL. On November 7, 2019, Colin left this world and was born into eternity, surrounded by the never-ending love of his family. Colin is survived by his parents, Gavin and Samantha; his siblings, Katherine and Alexander; his grandparents, Robert Schnake, and Brian and Arlene Quinn; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Cynthea McKown. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, 4:00 until 8:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. All are invited to gather on Friday, November 15, at 11:00 AM at St. John's Episcopal Church, 705 Aurora Ave., Naperville. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 10, 2019
