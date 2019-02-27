Constance Marie Rosenthal, age 55, a long-time resident of Naperville, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019, with her family by her side. She was born on April 19, 1963, in Chicago to Ronald and Virginia (Pocius) Becvar. Growing up in Orland Park, Connie graduated from Andrew HS. She earned a degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Connie is the beloved wife of Richard Rosenthal, loving mother of Karen (fiancé Clayton Brzezinski) and Michael Beatty, adored sister of Jeanine (Len) Pawelczyk, Ken (Cathy) Becvar, and Scott (Colleen) Becvar, and wonderful aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends were touched by her perpetual kindness, generosity, and thoughtfulness. She enjoyed golfing at Naperville Country Club, baking, and volunteering. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 1, from 2–8 pm at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Prayers at 8:45 am on Saturday, March 2, from the funeral home to Holy Spirit Catholic Community, 2003 Hassert Blvd., Naperville, for mass at 10:00 am. A luncheon will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Connie may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation, Dominican Literacy Center, or My Joyful Heart. For more information, www.beidelmankunschfh .com (630) 355-0264. Published in the Naperville Sun from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2019