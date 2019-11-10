|
Craig Philip Zuccaro, 66, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 7th, 2019 in Hinsdale, Illinois. Craig was born July 11th, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois to Philip and Dolores (nee Reno) Zuccaro, the middle child in between two sisters, Marlene (Sharon Russell) Zuccaro and Phyllis Zimbelman. Growing up, Craig loved playing baseball and basketball. As an adult, he loved to bowl and met his beloved wife, Naomi, in 1982 at a bowling league. Craig worked at Roger's Jewelry Store, moving into trucking logistics for the majority of his career, owning his own successful company, MZ Logistics. Craig and his wife moved to Naperville, Illinois in 1989, raising their family there. Before going on disability, Craig worked as a distribution clerk at Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he was known as the beloved "Mayor of Edward." He loved to spend time with his family, and liked to tinker with technology, complete Facebook quizzes, and play cards. He loved pinochle! Craig is survived by his wife of 36 years, Naomi; his daughters, Emily (Tyler) Lang and Christina (Anthony) Deacy; his grandchildren, Brinley and Audrey; his sisters; his niece, Cathy (Nate) Bratko and his nephew, Matthew (Katie) Zimbelman. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to American Diabetes Association Research Foundation – Web, Attn: Individual Giving Department, 2451 Crystal Drive Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2:00-6:00 PM at the Friedrich Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S Mill Street, Naperville, IL 60540. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 11, 10:00 AM at St. Scholastica Catholic Church, 7800 Janes Avenue, Woodridge, IL 60517. Craig will be laid to rest at Holy Family Cemetery, located at 2501 Hobson Road, Downers Grove, IL 60516. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 10, 2019