1/
Cynthia M. Walz
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cynthia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cynthia M. Walz, age 56 of Rochelle, IL passed away on Sunday, May 25, 2010 at Rochelle Gardens Care Center in Rochelle, IL. She was born on August 13, 1963 in Aurora, IL the daughter of Philip and Adele (Peterson) Walz.

Cynthia was a member of the Community United Methodist Church in Naperville, IL for many years. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt who will be deeply missed by his family and many friends.

Cynthia is survived by her parents, Philip and Adele Walz of Portage, WI; her siblings, Steven Walz of Yorkville, IL, Robert (Vicki) Walz of Portage, WI; Debra (Scott) Hanes of Naperville, IL, Judy (Brian) Fedt of Mesa, AZ and Joyce (Mark) Remington of Lodi, WI, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Wanderers Rest Cemetery in Norwalk, WI.

Arrangements by Nelson Funeral Homes & Crematory, www.NelsonFuneralHomes.com or (630) 553-7611.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Wanderers Rest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larson-Nelson Funeral Home
1617 North Bridge Street
Yorkville, IL 60560
(630) 553-7611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved