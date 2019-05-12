Dale Landon Goad Jr., 59, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 after a long battle with cancer surrounded by his family at his home in Gurnee, IL. Dale was born on March 14, 1960 to Landon and Louise Goad. He grew up in Graham, North Carolina and enjoyed playing basketball and riding motorcycles. During his high school years, Dale and his family moved to Naperville where he graduated from Naperville Central in 1978. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. Dale graduated from Northern Illinois University where he met his loving wife, Liz, and they shared 30 wonderful years of marriage. Dale was a successful business owner and a "do-it-yourselfer" – there was nothing he couldn't do or fix. He was an avid golfer who also enjoyed music and movies. Mostly, he loved connecting and talking with people of all ages. He was immensely proud of his children and shared their accomplishments with family, coworkers, and lifelong friends. Published in the Naperville Sun on May 12, 2019