|
|
Daniel J. Scanlon, Sr., age 86, of Naperville, IL passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020. He was born on March 2, 1933 in Chicago, IL. He served his country during the Korean War in the United States Army. Dan was a former trustee & gold card member of Local 150 IUOE, and past Commander of CWV Post 1609. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Ann "Lee" (nee Sawicky); children, Daniel J. Jr. (Ann) Scanlon, Linda L. (Mark) Wahlen, and John I. (Ruth) Scanlon. Devoted grandfather of Cassidy Ann, Shannon Heatherlin, Evan Daniel, Connor Daniel, Jenna Lin and Madelyn Grace. Brother-in-law of Jim Guenther and Evelyn Sawicky. Preceded in death by his parents: George Sr. and Mary Scanlon, brothers: George (Anne) and John Scanlon, sisters: Mary (Don) Emerson and Marge Guenther, brothers-in-law: Mack Sawicky and Walter (Jeannette) Sawicky, and sister-in-law Geneva (Tony) Feretich. Fond cousin, uncle and friend of many. Visitation Saturday, January 18th 9:00 AM to Noon with Chapel Service at Noon at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 24021 Royal Worlington Dr., Naperville, IL. Private Interment Holy Sepulchre Mausoleum on Tuesday, January 21st. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Arbor Terrace Naperville or Aurora VA Clinic, Audiology. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 12, 2020