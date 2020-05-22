Darlene "Peggy" Gaskins, age 73 of Naperville, passed away May 15, 2020. She is survived by her daughters; - Gimi (Paul) Herren, Tami (Andrew Feldman) Gaskins, Kari (Craig) Christiansen, grandchildren; Taylor, Ryan, Haley, and Scott Herren, Carter, Noah and Rylee Christiansen, and Sawyer Gaskins-Feldman, Megan and Alex McCulough, Cameron, Rena and Meleah Keyes. Special Nieces; Stacy (Brian) Harding,and Stefanie (Jeff) Keyes, and brother-in-law Steve Schrader. She is preceded in death by her husband Curtis Gaskins; Sister, Rena Schrader; Mother, Vivian "Jimmie" McKinney; Father, Glenn McKinney. Peggy Gaskins was born to Glenn and Vivian Mckinney, in 1946 in Tacoma Washington. Peggy met Curt, the love of her life, when she was 15 and he was 17. They were married in 1965 and rejoined in eternal life on May 15, 2020. Peggy spent a career as a nurse and will be remembered for her kind heart, her sense of humor, and her unconditional love and commitment to family and friends. Her practical jokes and fun-loving goofiness put smiles on the faces of everyone around her. Surprisingly athletic, and fiercely competitive, Peggy was always up for something fun, whether it be a board game or a game of badminton. Despite her own health issues Peggy would distribute communion to people in their homes, volunteer at PADS, was an active member of Community United Methodist Church, attend all of her grandchildren's events, and lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Peggy loved-and was loved by many. Private services were held with inurnment at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. A memorial service will be planned for early august. In Lieu of Flowers memorials are requested to Creative Exchange Music Foundation - Curtis and Peggy Gaskins Memorial Fund – 1942 Suffolk Avenue, Westchester IL 60154. Arrangements by beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info 630-355-0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in Naperville Sun on May 22, 2020.