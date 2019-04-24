Dave A. Bentham, Sr. was born on March 25, 1949 in Geneva, IL and died on April 17, 2019 in Naperville, IL. Dave worked for many years at Bruce Offset/Wallace Corp/RR Donnelly. Dave also enjoyed working as a Lake Michigan charter captain as the owner and operator of Hawg Hunter Charters. He loved bowling, gardening, and anything to do with animals. In retirement he worked tirelessly supporting his son's construction business, DJR Contractors, Inc. His true gift was that he could fix anything and if he couldn't fix it, it couldn't be done. He is survived by his loving wife and very best friend, Cheryl. Also survived by his daughter-in-law Stephanie Bentham, sister, Ruth Ann (Ray) Bruce, and brothers Robert (Kathy) Bentham, John (Sharon) Bentham as well as many nieces & nephews, and grand nieces & nephews. Dave was preceded in death by his dearly loved children; daughter Gina (1994), and his son David Jr. (2016) as well as his parents, George & Ruth Bentham, his in-laws John & Adelaide Hall, his brother George Bentham & his niece Judy Bruce, his grand nephew Peter Bruce, as well as his sister-in-law Jeanne Talkowski, and brother-in-law Bob Boettcher. All services will be held at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S Washington Street, Naperville, IL. Visitation will be on Saturday, April 27 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and funeral services will follow at 1 p.m.. Interment, with military honors, at Warrenville Cemetery. Memorials in Dave's memory may be made to Du Page Easter Seals, DuPage Fox Valley Region, 830 S. Addison, Villa Park, IL 60181-1153 or Edward Foundation, in memo indicate Animal Assisted Therapy, 801 S Washington Street, Naperville, IL 60540. Info www.beidelmankunschfh.com. 630-355-0264. Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary