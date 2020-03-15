|
|
David A. "Dave" Grobl, passed away March 8, 2020. A visitation will be held Thursday, March 19 from 2 – 8 p.m. at the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 20, 11:00 a.m. at Saints Peter & Paul Church, 36 N. Ellsworth St., Naperville. Interment will follow at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville. For full obituary visit www.beidelmankunschfh.com. Info 630-355-0264.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 15, 2020