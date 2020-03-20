|
|
The Family of David A. "Dave" Grobl out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our relatives and friends, for the Citizens of Naperville, for the Priests, Staff, and Parishioners of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, for the Beidelman Kunsch Funeral Homes' staff, for members of the Judd Kendall Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3873 and Naperville American Legion Post 43, for Representatives of the United States Army from the Casualty Assistance Center at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, for the Naperville Fire Department Fire Explorers and for the employees of Angeli's Restaurant and DLN Floral Creations feels it advisable to cancel the wake and funeral based on restrictions placed on public gatherings both by the Governor of Illinois and the Center for Disease Control. We had looked forward to your participation in the wake, funeral, and interment for Dave but we feel that the health risk to you and your extended families is too great for us to bear. We strongly urge you to put your health and safety at the forefront during this uncertain time and feel that by restricting Dave's funeral and wake activities to immediate family members only, we are doing our part to help minimize the spread of the COVID-19 virus. We will explore a Celebration of Life event at a future date, in a healthier, more positive environment and keep you posted if and when such an event is scheduled. Until then, God Bless you all. The Grobl Family
Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 20, 2020