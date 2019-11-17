Home

Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home & Crematory - Historical Downtown Chapel
516 S. Washington Street
Naperville, IL 60540
630-355-0264
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community United Methodist Church
20 N. Center Street
Naperville, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Community United Methodist Church
20 N. Center Street
Naperville, IL
David D. Spiegler


1926 - 2019
David D. Spiegler, age 93, a life-long resident of Naperville, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019 in Florida. He was born April 1, 1926 in Aurora. Dave was a graduate of Naperville High School and attended North Central College. He worked as a draftsman for Western Electric. He later attended trade school in Chicago and became a union carpenter with Carpenter's Trade Union Local 1889 since 1950. He also worked for the Naperville Park District and Fry Properties. Dave was a life-long and active member of Community United Methodist Church in Naperville where he was a member of the Couples Plus Class. He was a charter member of the Naper Squares and the Naperville Heritage Society and belonged to the Naperville Knife and Fork Club. He is survived by his wife Genevieve (nee Scheffner) and sons Lawrence E. (Karen) Spiegler and Roger A. Spiegler, grandchildren Jacob M. Spiegler and Molly M. Brady (Rick), great-grandchildren Ronan David, Corban Daniel and Quinn Marie Brady. He was preceded in death by his parents Milton M. and Lorena Louise (nee Wegner) Spiegler and his siblings Vividale Poole (Albert) and Madge Spiegler.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Community United Methodist Church, 20 N. Center Street Naperville, IL. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Interment will take place at Naperville Cemetery. Memorials in Dave's memory may be made to the church, or the Naperville Heritage Society. Arrangements by the Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. (630) 355 0264. www.beidelmankunschfh.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 17, 2019
