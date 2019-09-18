|
David Joseph Bogdan, age 55, a resident of Minooka, IL, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, IL. He was born on January 31, 1964 in Blue Island, IL, the son of Frank and Dorothy (nee Gribauskas) Bogdan. David is survived by the love of his life and wife of 5 years, Suzanne; his four-legged son, Floyd; his mother, Dorothy Bogdan; his brother, Jeffrey Bogdan and niece, Jessica Bogdan; his brother, Christopher (Dawn) and niece, Haley Bogdan; as well as numerous extended family members and countless great friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank; his paternal grandparents, Frank and Angeline Bogdan; his maternal grandparents, Joseph and Jean Gribauskas; and his beloved four-legged son, Miller. Dave worked as a chief estimator for Naperville Excavating for the last 15 years, and the prior 9 years for the City of Naperville Water Department. Dave enjoyed riding his motorcycle or spending the day hunting. He took great pride in just completing the restoration of his 1946 Farmall M Tractor. Above all else, spending time with his family and friends was what he treasured. He was a stranger to no one and was forever seeking a new friend. Dave loved to tell stories and was quite the entertainer. His quick wit, sense of humor, grilling and bartending skills will remain legendary. He was a man who was beloved by all who met him and cherished by those who loved him. His family was blessed to have been touched by his wonderful spirit. For those who would like to leave a lasting tribute to Dave's life, memorials to his family to be used according to his wishes would be greatly appreciated. Visitation will be TODAY, Wednesday, September 18, 4:00 – 9:00 PM at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, corner or Routes 30 & 59, Plainfield. A celebration of Dave's life will be held on Thursday, September 19, 10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Sept. 18, 2019