David P. "Dave" Basquez, age 70, Vietnam War U.S. Navy veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1990, formerly of Chicago and Mt. Prospect, IL, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born December 31, 1949 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved husband of Kim Petrasek, whom he married July 27, 1990, devoted son of the late David J. and Florence (nee Gattuso) Basquez, dear brother of the late Alan Basquez and the late Rose Gerlach, son-in-law of the late Elmer H. "Elm" and Joan L. "Jo" Petrasek, brother-in-law of Debra (Oscar) Boultinghouse of Houston, TX and Brad (Heidy Lozano) Petrasek of Boulder, CO, adored uncle of Kyle (Margaret) Schindler, Katherine (George) Reyes and the late Christopher Schindler, friend of many.
Dave grew up in Chicago and Mount Prospect and was a 1967 graduate of Prospect High School where he excelled at football. He attended University of Nebraska at Lincoln on a football scholarship, was a member of the Cornhuskers football team and earned an engineering degree. Dave served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War.
Dave was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Naperville. He loved sports, especially basketball, football and golf.
A private family visitation will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 followed by interment at SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's memory may be made to: Naperville Responds for Our Veterans, 210 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (331) 684-7899, nrfov.org
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213.
Published in Naperville Sun on May 17, 2020.