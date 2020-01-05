|
|
David R. Mlady, age 57, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Lemont, IL, passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at the University of Chicago Medical Center after a long battle with cancer. He was born November 23, 1962 in LaGrange, IL.
Beloved husband of Linda Mlady (nee Kroll), whom he married May 21, 1988, loving father of Nicholas (Alexis) Mlady of Bloomingdale, IL, Kristin Mlady of Scottsdale, AZ and Kevin Mlady of Chicago, adored grandfather of Luka Mlady, devoted son of Joyce (nee Hinch) and the late Richard Mlady, dear brother of Judith (Larry) Wehner of Bolingbrook, IL and Michael (Bridget) Mlady of Lemont, IL, son-in-law of Barbara Kroll of Bridgeview, IL and the late George Kroll, brother-in-law of Patricia Beach of Bridgeview, IL, the late George Kroll and the late Kenneth Kroll, fond cousin, uncle, and friend of many. David was preceded in death by his loving Maltese canine companion, Princess.
David grew up in Lemont and was a 1981 graduate of Lemont High School. David owned and operated Mlady Commercial Cleaning (formerly Mlady Maintenance) in Naperville, with his wife, Linda, since 1990. He was a member and Exalted Ruler of the The Cicero-Berwyn Elks Lodge #1510 and enjoyed fishing.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020, 3:00-9:00 PM at? Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL.
A celebration of David's life will be held Wednesday, January 8, 10:30 AM in the funeral home.
Interment: Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory may be made to: Leukemia Program, c/o Dr. Wendy Stock, 900 E. 57th St., Room #8112, Chicago, IL 60637, (773) 702-4400.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 5, 2020