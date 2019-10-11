Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
5:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Deborah A. Latus


1957 - 2019
Deborah A. Latus Obituary
Deborah A. Latus, age 62, a 30 year resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on October 6, 2019 at her home, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born on October 4, 1957 in Burlington, WI. Debbie is survived by her devoted husband of 43 years, Gary; her loving children, Nick (Betsy) Latus and Kyle (Nikki) Latus, all of Naperville, IL; her cherished grandchildren, Jack and Hudson Latus, Bridget, Brody, Maeve and Cavan Latus; her dear siblings, Barbara Bennett and Alan Ferber; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Myron and Shirley Ferber. Visitation will be Monday, October 14, 1:00 until 5:00 PM at the Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville. A celebration of Debbie's life will follow at 5:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment will be private. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com for a complete obituary.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 11, 2019
