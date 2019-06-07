Delores "Dee" Broniszewski (nee Thompson), age 90, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1985, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Patrick's Residence in Naperville. She was born July 28, 1928 in Chicago. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Walter T. Broniszewski, whom she married June 14, 1952 and who preceded her in death on March 30, 2015, loving mother of Brian J. Broniszewski of Naperville and Cary (Pamela) Broniszewski of Chicago, devoted daughter of the late George and Mary (nee Finlon)Thompson, dear sister of the late George "Sonny" (the late Louise) Thompson and the late Mary Jane Thompson, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.Dee grew up in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, attended St. Brides Catholic Church and was a graduate of South Shore High School. She was a longtime member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Naperville.Visitation Monday, June 10, 2019, 9:00-10:30 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.Services will begin Monday, 10:30 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at SS. Peter Paul Catholic Church, 36 N. Ellsworth Street, Naperville, IL.Interment: SS. Peter Paul Cemetery, Naperville, IL.In lieu of flowers, donations in Delores's memory may be made to: A .For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com or call (630) 355-0213. Published in the Naperville Sun on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary