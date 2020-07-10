Delores P. Clinkert (nee Meschi), age 78, a resident of Naperville, IL since 2003, formerly of Glen Ellyn and Lyons, IL, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her home. She was born November 17, 1941 in Oak Park, IL.
Beloved mother of Bob (Vicky) Clinkert of Naperville, Jack (Gail) Clinkert of Naperville and Jane (John) White of Lisle, IL, adored grandmother of Bobby (Sarah) Clinkert, Jessica Clinkert, Courtney (Sawyer) Ford, Michael Clinkert, Dan (Julie) Wozniak, Elizabeth Wozniak and Jon Wozniak; Eric, Emily and Gabby Clinkert, cherished great-grandmother of Ben and Matt Clinkert; Lucas Wozniak, devoted daughter of the late Giovanni and Clara Renata Meschi (nee Panattoni), dear sister of John Meschi, Deanne (Larisa) Meschi, the late Joe (Gail) Meschi, the late Chuck Meschi, the late Rich Meschi, the late Esther (the late Marvin) Philipps, the late Betty (the late Ralph) Gunther, the late Eleanor (the late Jim) Duka, Dorothy (the late Chuck) Duranty, Mary Pasekel and the late Patsy (Larry) Hitzman, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many, former spouse of Robert J. Clinkert.
Delores grew up in Lyons, IL, was a graduate of Morton East High School in Cicero, IL and earned an Associate's degree in Nursing from the College of DuPage (COD) in Glen Ellyn, IL. She worked as a registered nurse for many years in the ICU and Emergency Room at West Suburban Hospital in Hinsdale, IL. Delores was a member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Naperville and enjoyed cooking and entertaining for family and friends.
Visitation Sunday, July 12, 2020, 2:00-6:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
Services will begin Monday, July 13, 9:00 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard, IL 60148, (630) 629-1717 with Fr. Jeff Stoneberg officiating.
Interment: Resurrection Cemetery, Justice, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Delores's memory may be made to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, 1-800-822-6344, www.stjude.org
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
or call (630) 355-0213.