Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
DeLorse Mae Weinert

DeLorse Mae Weinert Obituary
DeLorse Mae McCarty Simmons Weinert, age 96, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on May 16, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born on April 2, 1923 in Bennington, NE. Visitation will be Monday, May 20 5:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. Additional Visitation will be Tuesday, May 21 9:00 AM until time of funeral service 10:00 AM at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church 815 S. Washington St. Naperville, IL 60540. Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery. For more information, please call (630)355-0213. For full obituary, please visit www.friedrichjones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on May 19, 2019
