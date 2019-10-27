|
Denise DeFalco McKenna, 56, of Gilbert, S.C., died Oct. 15, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer and COPD. She was born June 24, 1963, at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She is survived by her son, Mikey (Pearl Ciesiekski) McKenna, her granddaughter, Clarabella; her siblings, Donna DeFalco, Dave (Penny) DeFalco and Dan DeFalco; her nephews and nieces, Joe (Jackie) Bruzek, Chrissy Bruzek, Billy (Stephanie) Bruzek, Juliana DeFalco, Ben Feldkamp and Greg Feldkamp; and her great-niece, Zoe Bruzek. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Angela DeFalco, and her husband, Michael E. McKenna, who died January 26, 2019. Denise was one of the first babies baptized at St. Raphael Church in Naperville and was a 1981 graduate of Naperville Central High School. She was a longtime employee of AT&T. Denise requested that there would be no memorial service, but her memory will live on in the hearts of her family and friends.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Oct. 27, 2019