Diane C. Erickson
1942 - 2020
Diane Carolyn Erickson, age 77, of Naperville, IL formerly of Bloomingdale, IL, passed away on July 24th, 2020 at Edward Hospital, Naperville, IL. She was born on November 3, 1942 in Morris, MN to the late Albert and Florentina Hedstrom.

Diane was the beloved wife of 28 years to the late Robert Simon Erickson, who passed away July 2, 1993. Loving mother of Jean Florentina (the late David John) Hoefler, Sonja (Mark) Guy and Anne (Todd) Hawes. Beloved grandmother of Kristina Diane, Katherine Mae and David James Hoefler; Nicholas Robert and Nathan Alexander Guy; Abigail Diana and Alayna Devan Hawes. Loving stepdaughter to the late Cora Hedstrom. Dear sister of the late Robert Hedstrom, the late Donny Hedstrom and Kenny Hedstrom. Many nieces, nephews and other dear family and friends also survive Diane.

Diane grew up on a farm in Barrett, MN. She graduated from Barrett High School and earned her nursing degree. Diane was a nurse for 40 years spending most of her career caring for mothers and babies at Alexian Brothers Hospital, Elk Grove Village, IL.

She enjoyed being active with the Welcome Committee and singing in the choir at her retirement community. She could spend hours reading the word of the Lord and her mysteries.

Diane had a gentle smile and sweet laugh, a passion for the Lord and her family. She spent her whole life caring for others through nursing, caring for her husband who suffered from Multiple Sclerosis and raising three daughters with no thought to herself. She went too soon and will be sorely missed.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to Dr. Susan Love Foundation for Breast Cancer Research, 16133 Ventura Blvd., Suite 1000, Encino, CA 91436 or to National MS Society, PO Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.

Visitation will be Monday, July 27, 2020, 4:00 – 8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540.

Funeral Service will be Tuesday, July 28, 2020, 12 Noon at Word of Life Lutheran Church, 879 Tudor Dr., Naperville, IL 60563.

Burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Roselle, IL.

For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



Published in Naperville Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Word of Life Lutheran Church
