Diane Elaine Herr
Diane Elaine Herr, of Aurora, IL, passed away on August 16, 2020, beloved wife of William Edward Hall, treasured daughter of Gloria Herr and Evan Herr (deceased). She is survived by Heather, Allison (Bob), William (Carrie), and James (children); Sebastian, Donovan, Sophie, Lily, Chloe, William, and Rowan (grandchildren); two sisters Lynne (Dean) and Cynthia (Jim); three nieces Sarah (Justin), Katherine, Elizabeth, and nephew Andrew. Diane was born in Portage County, Ohio and was raised in Solon, Ohio. She graduated with honors from Solon High School, and earned her bachelor's degree and master's degree magna cum laude in Computer Engineering from Case Western Reserve University. She received an award for Best Computer Engineering Student upon graduation. Diane also earned a master's degree in Business Administration from Stanford University Graduate School of Business and was a Stanford Sloan fellow. Diane started her career as a Computer Engineer at Bell Laboratories and retired from the company then known as Lucent Technologies as a Vice President of Product Management. During her career at Bell Labs, Diane held a variety of managerial roles, which was especially significant for a woman at that time. She was also named on several patents. Diane held various board positions with key nonprofits, most notably the Lupus Foundation and the St. Charles Singers. After retirement, she was a small business owner as a consultant to both profit and nonprofit organizations. Diane was a champion of social justice and spoke out for equality. She was also very active in her church, First Congregational United Church of Christ in Naperville, IL, leading youth groups, performing in music groups, leading Bible study discussions and fulfilling leadership positions. Finally, Diane was an avid reader and loved traveling, biking, photography, and all types of music. A virtual memorial service will be aired on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 1:00pm by accessing the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u8x3ySl13vA&feature=youtu.be Diane's family requests donations be made to the following organizations, which were so important to her: First Congregational United Church of Christ Naperville, 25 E. Benton Avenue, Naperville, IL 60540 www.loveandjustice.org; The Lupus Foundation, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037, www.lupus.org; The St. Charles Singers, 311 N. Second St, #201B, St. Charles, IL 60174, www.stcharlessingers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For more information please call 630-355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com.



Published in Naperville Sun on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
01:00 PM
virtual
September 3, 2020
My prayers are will Diane's family tonight. She was a wonderful colleague, a wise and strong woman, and just a true pleasure to be with. She was one who could be counted on in every way. May your memories and your faith sustain you.
Mary Zajac
Coworker
September 3, 2020
Diane was a beloved member of our church family as well as the Smith family in Naperville. My parent Steve and Sally Smith considered Diane a fifth daughter. She will be missed for her music and wisdom❤
Jennifer Trezona
Friend
September 3, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all of you. God bless.
Gerald Henson
Friend
September 2, 2020
May God's Spirit bring you comfort and hope in the loss of an amazing woman!
Rev. Jonathan Knight
Friend
September 2, 2020
Praying for your family Bill
Jesse
Family
