Dianna Lee Daniels (nee Johnson) was the wife of Harry E. Daniels. They were married on December 27, 1977. This was her second marriage. Initially she was married to Gary E Hess of Byron Illinois and had three children, Michael Gary Hess, Kelly Marie Hess and Sheri Hess Holt. Her daughter Kelly passed away in 1977 and husband, Harry passed away on February 25, 2020. Dianna is survived by her son Michael (Lora) Hess and her daughter Sheri (Jay) Hess Holt, grandchildren, Ginny (Jesse) Braun, Arielle (Alex) Valenzuela, Julianna Hess, Samantha Holt, Matthew Holt, step daughters Jill Daniels and Jennifer Daniels-LaBonte and great grandchildren Paxton Braun and Evelyn Valenzuela. She was predeceased by her mother and father, David and Ruth (nee Gullickson) Johnson, brother Roger (Betty) Johnson, sisters Merle (Dale) Miller, and Patricia (Chuck) Detrick. Dianna spent her professional life as a registered Respiratory Therapist in Rockford, Illinois. In 1969 Dianna graduated from Rock Valley College with an associate of science degree with honors and a diploma from St. Anthony School of Respiratory Therapy. She taught as an instructor at the St. Anthony School of Respiratory Therapy and in 1972 became the school's director. She was an expert in teaching CPR to EMT's and the residents at the Rockford School of Medicine. In 1978 Dianna advanced to Respiratory Therapy Director of Technological Services at St. Anthony Medical Center. Always involved with the ISRC local and state associations, her leadership helped pave the way for aspiring respiratory therapists through accreditation and licensing. She retired from St. Anthony in 1986 to travel and see the world with her husband, Harry. They were very avid golfers who took their opportunities in their travels to play all over the USA and Canada. When they were not traveling Dianna and Harry spent their summers in Voyager Village, Danbury, Wisconsin and winters in Ft. Clark Springs, Brackettville, Texas, making Brackettville their permanent home in 2003.
A memorial service for Dianna and Harry will be had in Rockford, IL at some future date. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to the , . Arrangements entrusted to Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory. Info: 630-922-9630 or www.beidelmankunschfh.com.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 12, 2020