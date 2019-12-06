|
|
Dolores H. Blank (nee Wessel), age 79, a resident of Plainfield, IL since 2002, formerly of Chicago and Naperville, IL 1972-2002, passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. She was born June 20, 1940 in Chicago.
Beloved wife of Norman J. Blank, whom she married August 12, 1961, loving mother of Sandra (James) Carosella of Lancaster, PA and Michael (Joann) Blank of Naperville, adored grandmother of Katherine and Joseph Carosella; Lily and Benjamin Blank, devoted daughter of the late Richard and Helen (nee Sanders) Wessel, dear sister of Arlene (Wayne) Neeley of Crown Point, IN, fond sister-in-law, cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Dolores grew up in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood, was a 1958 graduate of Maria High School and attended Saint Xavier University, Chicago. She was retired from the Naperville Public Library and was a former member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and a current member of St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church in Naperville where she was involved in the Prayer Quilt Ministry.
Visitation will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.
Services will begin Tuesday, December 10, 9:00 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church, 2220 Lisson Rd., Naperville.
A luncheon reception will follow at the church.
Future inurnment: Mausoleum of the Holy Apostles, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dolores' memory can be made to: Pacific Whale Foundation, 300 Ma?alaea Road, Suite 211, Wailuku, HI 96793, (808) 249-8811, https://www.pacificwhale.org/
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Dec. 6, 2019