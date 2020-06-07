Dolores J. "Dee" Caselli (nee Rosso), age 79, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1978, formerly of Chicago, IL, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at her home after a short battle with cancer. She was born on January 18, 1941 in Chicago.
Beloved wife of Jerry J. Caselli, whom she married July 18, 1964, loving mother of Andrew J. (Maria) Caselli of Naperville and Lisa (John) Yunker of Fort Collins, CO, adored grandmother of Michael Caselli; Matthew, Anna and Anthony Yunker, devoted daughter of the late Alexander, Sr. and Jennifer (nee Marino) Rosso, dear sister of the late Alexander, Jr. "Al" (the late Mildred) Rosso, the late Phillip (the late Marilyn) Rosso, the late Anthony (Alice) Rosso, the late Anna (the late Tom) Kaminskas and the late Robert (Loretta) Rosso, sister-in-law of Geraldine (the late David) Sevilla, fond aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Dee grew up on Chicago's South Side and was a 1958 graduate of Maria High School. A loving wife and mother, Dee also worked as an administrative assistant for several companies. Dee was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Naperville.
Due to the current health crisis, public services are being planned for a future date.
A private inurnment will take place Monday, June 8th, 2020 at the Mausoleum of the Holy Apostles, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville
A future Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Dee's memory can be made to: St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr, Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 369-0777, https://smmp.com/ or Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, 5526 West 13400 South, #510, Herriman, UT 84096, (888) 936-6731, https://cholangiocarcinoma.org/donate/
Arrangements by?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Naperville Sun on Jun. 7, 2020.