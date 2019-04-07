Donald Lee Dagenais passed peacefully on April 2, 2019, at 89 years of age. He is survived by his children, Glenn Dagenais and Diane Stevens (Rob); grandchildren, Julie Dagenais (fiance Sean Larez), Jennifer Abels (Wayne), Jeffrey Dagenais (girlfriend Teri Rio), and Heather Faul; great-grandchildren, Nicholas Brewer and Skylar Abels; and sister-in-law Verna Smith. Donald was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 65 years, Norma; parents, Arthur and Ella Dagenais; siblings, Mildred Meyer, Gladys Schum, Elmer Dagenais, and Eleanor Haddix; grandson Cody Pederson; and great-granddaughter, Savanna Abels.Donald was born in Lisle, Illinois and a longtime resident of Naperville, Illinois. He met his future wife in 1st grade at Ellsworth School. Donald graduated from Naperville High School in 1947, where he lettered in football, basketball, and track. Baseball was not offered in high school but was Donald's favorite sport and one in which he excelled. He played two years as a pitcher for the St. Louis Cardinals minor league team in Abilene, Kansas. Donald would later go on to serve in the Air Force and was stationed in San Antonio, Texas during the Korean War. Donald was a long-term employee of Kroehler Manufacturing Company in Naperville until it closed. He went on to become a real estate broker and worked for Century 21 in Naperville. Upon retirement, Donald enjoyed his time as a ranger at the Naperville Springbrook Golf Course.Donald loved traveling with his wife by his side, visiting all 50 states. He was an avid piano player, enjoyed golf and above all loved spending time with family and friends. A private service will be held at Naperville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's honor can be made to Wesley United Methodist Church in Naperville. Published in the Naperville Sun on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary