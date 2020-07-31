A celebration of the life of Donald Edward Feeley will be held on Monday, August 3 at 10:00 am at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Romeoville, IL. Donald was the 3rd child and only son born in the midst of the great depression in the city of Chicago. Despite the hard times, he had a gregarious personality and a wonderful knack for making people laugh. He would entertain friends and family as well as gain the love of those around him through his quick wit and sense of humor. He was also an excellent athlete and loved to play all kinds of sports; from ice hockey & basketball in the winter months to baseball & golf in the summer. He played college basketball at Christian Brothers College in Memphis Tennessee before enlisting in the Army during the Korean conflict. As a US Army soldier, he was fortunate enough to use his athletic talents as a member of the Army baseball league in the island of Japan. Don loved spending time with his extended family, so much so that when he met the love of his life, Phyllis Ann, he would take her on many "dates" and outings with all of his beautiful nieces. He married Phyllis Ann in 1958 and together they raised 5 children in the suburbs of Chicago. He passed on his great love of sports to his children and to all of their neighbors and friends: even fashioning their backyard into a baseball diamond which ensured many years of fun and fierce competition. After a long career with Illinois Bell, he retired early and enjoyed many wonderful years of world travel. Don also enjoyed entertaining and hosted family parties and special events throughout the years. He loved people and remained very close to his 2 elder sisters, Joan & Margaret. As a true gentleman, Don allowed all his loved ones a chance to tell him how much he was loved before he left this earth on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Don is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis (nee Clear); his loving children, Joy (Kris) Kelley, Jennifer (Mike) Thomas, Tim (Betsy) Feeley, and Brian (Tiffani) Feeley, his sisters Joan Powers and Margaret McMahon along with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his oldest son Kevin Donald Feeley, and his parents, Francis and Margaret Feeley. A private Interment with military honors will follow the Catholic Mass at the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Compassion Hospice may be made through Amedysis Foundation, 200 N. Hammes Ave, Suite 3, Joliet, IL 60435. For information please call 815/436-9221 or visit www.overman-jones.com