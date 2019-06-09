Donald E. Whitacre, Jr., "Don", age 73, a long-time resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on June 2, 2019 at Edward Hospital. Don was a devoted husband of 50 years to his wife, Sandra Whitacre (nee Scheffel), loving father of Andrew (Amy) Whitacre and Sarah (Matthew) Valenzeno, adored "Papa" of Ellie and Avery Whitacre, dear brother of Karen (Bruce) Oberg and Judy Kessel, as well as uncle to many beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Donald Whitacre Sr. and Eleanor Whitacre (nee Michaelsen). Don was born on April 9, 1946 in Chicago, IL. He spent his childhood in Elmhurst, IL and attended York High School, where he met Sandra. Don served with United States Navy/Navy Reserve from 1967 to 1972, with deployment overseas on the USS Dyess from 1968-1969. Following his service in the Navy, he graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Business from UW-Whitewater. He then began a long and rewarding career with the federal government's General Services Administration (GSA) from which he retired in 2012 as Director of Design and Construction, Region 5. He met many wonderful people over the years with GSA and talked about them frequently. Don enjoyed playing golf, especially his annual golf trips with friends. He loved music, enjoyed cooking, working on endless projects around the house, and attending concerts with his good friend Tony. He enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Cal's Angels, www.calsangels.org 2422 West Main St., Unit #3B, St. Charles, IL 60175. Memorial Visitation will be held on Friday, June 14th 10:00AM – 12:00 Noon at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Memorial Service to follow at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Interment is private. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary