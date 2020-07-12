1/1
Donald F. Zeedyk
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald F. Zeedyk, age 75, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1976, formerly of Cicero, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born July 9, 1944 in Chicago, IL.

Beloved husband of 54 years to Carol A. Zeedyk (nee Buffa), whom he married August 14, 1965, loving father of Angela Zeedyk and the late Susan Zeedyk, devoted son of the late Henry and Geraldine (nee Russo) Zeedyk, dear brother of Gloria (Jim) Robertson, Arlene (Diamond) Korbellas and Henry (Pat) Zeedyk, brother-in-law of Patricia (John) Marotto, fond uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.

Don grew up in Cicero, attended J. Sterling Morton High School East (Class of 1962) and went on to earn a bachelor's degree. Don was employed by Lucent Technologies, Inc. for forty years and was involved with the ESS-5 system. Don also did recovery and assistance and installed many phone systems in Europe. He retired in 1992.

Don enjoyed hockey, played into his twenties and was a Black Hawks fan. He also loved playing golf, swimming and enjoyed baseball (especially the Chicago Cubs), football and skiing.

Don had a great love of Jesus Christ and was active with Compass Church in Naperville. In his last days, he was in memory care at Arbor Terrace in Naperville. Don was loved and cherished by many, he will be greatly missed.

A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, 9:00-11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.

Don's life will celebrated with a memorial service on Thursday, 11:00 AM in the funeral home with Rev. Rick Pierson officiating.

Inurnment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to: Loaves & Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Ln., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-3663, www.loaves-fishes.org

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved