Donald F. Zeedyk, age 75, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1976, formerly of Cicero, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born July 9, 1944 in Chicago, IL.
Beloved husband of 54 years to Carol A. Zeedyk (nee Buffa), whom he married August 14, 1965, loving father of Angela Zeedyk and the late Susan Zeedyk, devoted son of the late Henry and Geraldine (nee Russo) Zeedyk, dear brother of Gloria (Jim) Robertson, Arlene (Diamond) Korbellas and Henry (Pat) Zeedyk, brother-in-law of Patricia (John) Marotto, fond uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.
Don grew up in Cicero, attended J. Sterling Morton High School East (Class of 1962) and went on to earn a bachelor's degree. Don was employed by Lucent Technologies, Inc. for forty years and was involved with the ESS-5 system. Don also did recovery and assistance and installed many phone systems in Europe. He retired in 1992.
Don enjoyed hockey, played into his twenties and was a Black Hawks fan. He also loved playing golf, swimming and enjoyed baseball (especially the Chicago Cubs), football and skiing.
Don had a great love of Jesus Christ and was active with Compass Church in Naperville. In his last days, he was in memory care at Arbor Terrace in Naperville. Don was loved and cherished by many, he will be greatly missed.
A memorial visitation will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, 9:00-11:00 AM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
Don's life will celebrated with a memorial service on Thursday, 11:00 AM in the funeral home with Rev. Rick Pierson officiating.
Inurnment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to: Loaves & Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Ln., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-3663, www.loaves-fishes.org
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com