Donald H. "Don" Sandell, age 93, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Naperville, IL. Don was born in Minneapolis, MN on September 18, 1926, son of the late Herbert and Augusta Sandell. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy out of high school in 1944, and was discharged in 1946. He attended the University of Minnesota where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was very active in the University YMCA, where he met his beloved wife Betty, to whom he was married for almost 69 years before she passed away in 2018. His work as an engineer led Don and Betty to live in Mobridge, S.D., Sacramento, CA, Great Falls, MT, Pittsburgh, PA, Rome, NY, Jackson, MI and finally, in 1973, Naperville, where they lived for the rest of their lives. They were active and faithful members of Grace United Methodist Church in Naperville for 47 years, with Don attending service the Sunday before he passed away. Don's work as an engineer caused him to travel all over the world, including Iran, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.
Don is survived by his sons, Eric Sandell and Todd (Marilyn) Sandell, his daughter, Heidi (Mark) Enright, and his grandchildren, Anna (Andy) Seifert, Nate Sandell (Hannah), Kristin Enright (Bill Fulara), and Sam Enright (Mary), all of whom loved him dearly, as well as by his two great- grandchildren, Hank and Ruby Enright. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Carol Josephs of Richfield, MN.
Visitation Saturday, February 15, 2020, 9:30-11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Rd., Naperville.
Funeral services will follow Saturday, 11:00 AM in the church.
Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to: Grace United Methodist Church Foundation, 300 E. Gartner Road, Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-1748, https://www.peopleofgrace.org/foundation
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 12, 2020