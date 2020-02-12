Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
300 E. Gartner Rd.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
300 E. Gartner Rd.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Sandell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald H. Sandell


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald H. "Don" Sandell, age 93, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Naperville, IL. Don was born in Minneapolis, MN on September 18, 1926, son of the late Herbert and Augusta Sandell. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy out of high school in 1944, and was discharged in 1946. He attended the University of Minnesota where he earned a degree in Electrical Engineering. He was very active in the University YMCA, where he met his beloved wife Betty, to whom he was married for almost 69 years before she passed away in 2018. His work as an engineer led Don and Betty to live in Mobridge, S.D., Sacramento, CA, Great Falls, MT, Pittsburgh, PA, Rome, NY, Jackson, MI and finally, in 1973, Naperville, where they lived for the rest of their lives. They were active and faithful members of Grace United Methodist Church in Naperville for 47 years, with Don attending service the Sunday before he passed away. Don's work as an engineer caused him to travel all over the world, including Iran, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Indonesia.

Don is survived by his sons, Eric Sandell and Todd (Marilyn) Sandell, his daughter, Heidi (Mark) Enright, and his grandchildren, Anna (Andy) Seifert, Nate Sandell (Hannah), Kristin Enright (Bill Fulara), and Sam Enright (Mary), all of whom loved him dearly, as well as by his two great- grandchildren, Hank and Ruby Enright. He is also survived by his beloved sister, Carol Josephs of Richfield, MN.

Visitation Saturday, February 15, 2020, 9:30-11:00 AM at Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Rd., Naperville.

Funeral services will follow Saturday, 11:00 AM in the church.

Interment will follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Don's memory may be made to: Grace United Methodist Church Foundation, 300 E. Gartner Road, Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-1748, https://www.peopleofgrace.org/foundation

Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.

For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -