Donald R. Toth, age 84, a 50-year resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on April 30, 2019 at Edward Hospital. He was born September 10, 1934 and grew up in his much-loved hometown of Chagrin Falls, OH. Don is survived by his beloved wife, Phyl Toth; his loving children, Tim (Cathy) Toth, Cindy (Steve) Craig, Brian (Cecilia) Toth and Kyle Toth; his grandchildren, Samantha, Alex, Jason, Joanne, Adam, and Lindsey; his brother, Robert (Margo) Toth; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Elsie Toth. Don graduated with a business degree from Miami University of Oxford, OH. While there he met his sweetheart and they were married 62 years. He had a long and successful career as a marketing executive in the heavy truck engine industry, starting at Cummins Engines and retiring from Navistar. Don was an avid golfer, bicyclist and loved dogs. Throughout his life, Don had a passion for books and reading. He enjoyed learning, particularly exploring history, and sharing his knowledge with his family. Don enjoyed life, especially family time together, and was very proud of his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. To honor Don's lifelong passions, memorial donations may be made to the Nichols Library via the Naperville Public Library Foundation at www.naperville-lib.org/forms/gifts-and-memorials or to help those with the gift of sight, memorial donations to Eversight at www.eversightvision.org/get-involved/#volunteer would be greatly appreciated. Private family services are planned. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on May 5, 2019