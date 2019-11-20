Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle Church
1500 Brookdale Rd.
Naperville, IL
View Map
Donald S. Castro Obituary
Donald S. Castro, age 84, a longtime resident of Naperville, IL, passed away on November 15, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born on June 10, 1935 in Chicago, IL. Donald is survived by his wife of 38 years Diane M. Castro; children Marie DeFranca, Frank (Carole) Castro, Chris (Cathi Radner) Castrio, and Monica (Vance) Hamill; grandchildren Monica (Keith Woodman) DeFranca, Jacqui (Jon Denton) DeFranca, Jessi DeFranca, Anthony Castrio, Veronica Castrio, Prince Castrio, Daniel Castrio, Alexandria Hamill, and Connor Hamill; great grandson Isaiah J.Denton; sister Patricia (the late Robert) Day; niece Beth (Mike) Jesch. He is preceded in death by his parents Virginia and Salvatore Castrio; son Anthony Castro; wife Madeline Castro. Donald is a proud graduate of Proviso East High School and attended the Art Institute of Chicago as a teenager. He was a longtime parishioner at St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Naperville and served as a Eucharistic Minister for 30 years. Donald was a member of the Naperville Art League and the Nature Artist Guild of the Morton Arboretum and served as the only male past president. Donald enjoyed traveling, fishing, woodworking, and art. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Cubs and Bears. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing racquetball. Donald was loved by many and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be Thursday, November 21st, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services 44 S. Mill St. Naperville, IL 60540. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 22nd, 10:30 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Church 1500 Brookdale Rd. Naperville, IL 60563. Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Naperville, IL. For those wishing to leave a lasting tribute to Donald's memory, donations to the Sacred Heart Center for Peace C/O Ann Patterson 921 Long Rd. Glenview, IL 60025 or the Outreach Program for St. Thomas the Apostle Church would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. For more information, please call (630)355-0213.
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 20, 2019
