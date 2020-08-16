Donna R. Carlisle (nee Sippel), age 88, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1976, formerly of Joliet, Chicago and Wilmette, IL, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at The Springs at Monarch Landing in Naperville. She was born December 1, 1931 in Joliet.
Beloved wife of the late Thomas H. "Tom" Carlisle of Naperville, whom she married on January 28, 1967 and who preceded her in death on February 24, 2008, loving mother of Whitney (Stephanie) Carlisle of Western Springs, IL and Jon (Sophie) Carlisle of Evanston, IL, adored grandmother of Natalie, Andrew and Charlie Carlisle; Lucy and Henry Carlisle, devoted daughter of the late Norman and Betty (nee Keough) Sippel, dear sister of the late Norma Jean "Fritzie" (David) Smith of Carthage, IL, brother-in-law of George (Mary Lynn) Carlisle of Harleysville, PA, fond cousin, aunt, great-aunt and friend of many.
Donna grew up Joliet, IL, was a graduate of Joliet Township High School and received a BA from the University of Iowa. She was employed as an executive secretary in New York City, Los Angeles and Chicago before marrying and starting her family. After her children were grown Donna worked part-time doing secretarial work and then later as a sales associate for Colby's Furniture and Carson's Furniture in the Naperville area. Donna was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church and was a former member of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, all in Naperville. She enjoyed playing bridge and doing volunteer work for the church.
Visitation for Donna's friends and family will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, 10:00-11:00 AM at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL.
A Mass of Christian Burial will follow Wednesday, 11:00 AM in the church.
Private interment: Woodlawn Memorial Park, Joliet, IL.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Donna's memory may be made to: memorials to: St. Thomas the Apostle Care Pantry or Pastoral Care Department, c/o St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, 1500 Brookdale Rd., Naperville, IL 60563, (630) 355-8980, https://www.stapostle.org/st-thomas-care-pantry-is-open/
Arrangements by Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL.
For more information, please visit www.friedrich-jones.com
or call (630) 355- 0213.