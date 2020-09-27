1/1
Donna Ringelstein
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Donna Ringelstein, loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 75.

Donna moved to Naperville with her family in 1972 and was involved in many aspects of the community for the next 40 years. A career RN for more than 45 years, she was a school nurse at North Central College and later managed several private medical practices, including one that specialized in infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS. Donna was a dedicated community leader including serving on the Naperville Zoning Board of Appeals and the Board of Directors of Edward Hospital. She moved to Wilmington, North Carolina after her semi-retirement in 2012.

She is survived by her husband Richard Ringelstein, children, Daniel (Sabine – div. / Thuy) and Todd (Sandra), nephew Scott Link (A. Jean), niece Laura Link Clark (William), as well as 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna is proceeded in her death by her sister, Dianne Link, mother Angela Brogni-Witschi and father John B. Fiduccia.

A visitation service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home from 8:30-10:30am followed by an 11am Mass at SS Peter and Paul Church in Naperville. For more information, please visit: https://www.beidelmankunschfh.com or call (630) 355-0264.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Naperville Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
08:30 - 10:30 AM
Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
SS Peter and Paul Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
September 25, 2020
We will miss Donna. She was a very nice, helpful neighbor. She and Rich were our go-tos when we moved next door to them 6 years ago. Our condolences to her family and friends.
Ada & Andy Atkinson
Neighbor
September 24, 2020
Aunt Donna was a warm caring person who loved her family and became a friend to all who knew her.
Forrest Smith
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved