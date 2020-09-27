On Thursday, September 17, 2020, Donna Ringelstein, loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away at the age of 75.
Donna moved to Naperville with her family in 1972 and was involved in many aspects of the community for the next 40 years. A career RN for more than 45 years, she was a school nurse at North Central College and later managed several private medical practices, including one that specialized in infectious diseases, including HIV/AIDS. Donna was a dedicated community leader including serving on the Naperville Zoning Board of Appeals and the Board of Directors of Edward Hospital. She moved to Wilmington, North Carolina after her semi-retirement in 2012.
She is survived by her husband Richard Ringelstein, children, Daniel (Sabine – div. / Thuy) and Todd (Sandra), nephew Scott Link (A. Jean), niece Laura Link Clark (William), as well as 11 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Donna is proceeded in her death by her sister, Dianne Link, mother Angela Brogni-Witschi and father John B. Fiduccia.
A visitation service will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Home from 8:30-10:30am followed by an 11am Mass at SS Peter and Paul Church in Naperville. For more information, please visit: https://www.beidelmankunschfh.com
or call (630) 355-0264.