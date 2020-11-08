1/
Doretta Garrett Laycock
Dee Laycock, a resident of Naperville since 2000, passed away November 2, 2020 at the age of 91. She was born in Burn City, Indiana and raised four daughters in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was a registered nurse, artist, writer, traveler and pet lover; devoting her life to family and charitable pursuits. She was active in her church where she participated in the parish health program. She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Richard M. Laycock. She is survived by four daughters, Katherine Laycock, Carole Laycock Cain, Dr. Margaret Laycock, and Wendy Laycock Mulvihill, their husbands, and three grandchildren Sam Cain, Kelley Cain and Jack Cain.

A private burial is planned in Fort Wayne, Indiana. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to your favorite charity.


Published in Naperville Sun on Nov. 8, 2020.
