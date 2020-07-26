Doris Jean Davis, age 88 of Plainfield, IL formerly Naperville, IL passed away peacefully Tuesday July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of Jerry for nearly 68 wonderful years. Loving mother of Debbie Fletcher and Jeanne (Jeffrey) Webster. Devoted grandmother to Jimmy and Jenny Fletcher, Shannon (Matthew) Maher and Colleen Webster. Born and raised in Cincinnati, OH. Doris was the oldest of 59 grandchildren. Doris was the oldest daughter of William and Hilda Wurzelbacher, and a dear sister to William (Lois) Wurzelbacher, Eileen (Ron) Meyer, and Andrew (Brenda) Wurzelbacher. Doris was a Homemaker and a long-time sales associate at Dean's Clothing Store. Doris loved to play cards, especially bridge. She was always very social and active in the community, golfing, bowling and shopping. A devout Catholic, Doris' faith was the foundation of her life. She had a strong devotion to the Blessed Mother and instilled the value of faith into her family. Doris had a vibrant energy about her until the end. Throughout her life she had many treasured friendships, especially from the Ridgewood neighborhood in Columbus, OH.
She will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Society of the Little Flower. 1313 N. Frontage Rd. Darien IL, 60561. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Elizabeth Seton Catholic Church. 2220 Lisson Rd. Naperville IL, 60565. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville, IL. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com