|
|
Dorothea "Dottie" Cass Lyon passed away on October 18, 2019 in Holland, MI at the age of 78.
Dottie was born in Queens, NY, to J. Carroll Cass and Jane Arens Cass. Her father's work took the family to various cities along the East Coast, finally settling in Charlotte, NC where she attended the Myers Park High School. She met her husband Alan J. Lyon in Charlotte, and they married at the Myers Park Presbyterian Church on April 14, 1962.
In 1967, Dottie and Al moved to Naperville, IL where they raised three children. Dottie went to work in the education field after her children entered school, eventually earning an Associate Degree in Library Science in 1987. She worked for many years in the Naperville Public School system and touched the lives of many students.
After her retirement, Dottie and Al lived in Saugatuck, MI for 24 years. She was an active member of the community, including serving in leadership positions on the Saugatuck-Douglas Historical Society, the Saugatuck Douglas Garden Club, the Douglas Lake Shore Association and the Water Street Gallery. She was an avid knitter and needle pointer, and loved her Tuesday afternoon knitting group. Her children and grandchildren visited her often in Saugatuck and have many wonderful memories of food, warmth, and love at her home on Lake Shore Drive. She especially loved the holidays and always made it a very special time for family gatherings. Dottie could be seen nearly every summer evening taking care of her beautiful garden.
In 2017, Dottie and Al moved to Freedom Village, a retirement community in Holland, MI. Dottie continued to be a great friend to many and an active member of the community.
Dottie ended her four-year battle with lung cancer in August 2019 and entered the care of Hospice of Holland. She received excellent care during her final weeks, and passed away at The Inn at Freedom Village surrounded by her family.
Dottie is survived by her husband of 57 years, Alan J. Lyon; her son John A. Lyon of New York City; daughter Victoria "Tori" J. Lyon, grandchildren Leonardo and Beatrice Finzi of New York City; and son David G. Lyon, grandchildren Nick, Veronica and Alex Lyon of Bloomfield Hills, MI. She is also survived by brothers Robert Cass of Charleston, SC and Thomas Cass of Raleigh, NC. Dottie also leaves behind her beloved orange tabby cat, Marmie.
A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 7th from 2:00 to 4:00 at the Saugatuck Yacht Club, 15 Park Street in Saugatuck, MI.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jericho Project, a nonprofit organization where her daughter has worked for over 23 years (www.jerichoproject.org/donate). For more information, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 3, 2019