Dorothy Ann Renn, age 94, a resident of Naperville, IL since 1959, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home on January 10, 2020. She was born on November 9, 1925 in Chicago, IL. Dorothy is survived by her loving sons, James (Laurie) Renn of Lisle and Carl (Kathy) Renn of Naperville; her cherished grandchildren, Aaron Renn, Emily Renn, Ryan (Caroline) Renn, Karlie (Ryan) Krehbiel, Jacyln (Jeremy) Juhl, Amanda Renn, Eric (Jessica) Renn and Alex Renn; her adored great-grandchildren, Julian, Jordy and Jackson Krehbiel, Sofia and John Renn; as well as many nieces and nephews, including her god-daughter, Joan Miller. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joseph Renn; her loving son, Ralph Renn; and her dear sisters, Margaret Nowak and Leona Banasiak. Dorothy lived every day for her family. She loved her sons dearly and was the best mom to them. Throughout her life she enjoyed music and also played the organ and the violin. She was a longtime member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. Dorothy will be deeply missed by all. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville is entrusted with arrangements. Private family services will be held and interment will be at Naperville Cemetery. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Jan. 12, 2020