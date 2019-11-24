Home

Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
Dorothy M. Barnickle


1928 - 2019
Dorothy M. Barnickle Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" M. Barnickle, nee Solberg, age 90 of Naperville, IL resident since 1950, passed away peacefully, Thursday, November 21, 2019 at her home residence of Spring Meadows of Naperville. She was born November 24, 1928 in Shabbona, IL to her loving late parents, Lars and Effie Solberg. Cherished wife of the late Donald W. Barnickle, wedded on December 26, 1948. Beloved mother of Cyndee (Gregg) Wuollet and the late Sherie Barnickle. Loving grandmother of Brian (Kathryn) Wuollet, Amanda (Jorge) Guzman and Mathew Wuollet. Adored great-grandmother of Graham, Madelyn, and Laurel Wuollet, Alexandra, Cristian, and Abby Guzman. Dearest sister of the late Verne Solberg. Dear sister-in-law of Lois Solberg and aunt of Tait, Tammy, and Teag Solberg.

Dottie spend 25 years working for Dr. Peter Lagios, orthodontist office of Naperville. She loved music especially playing the piano and passing that gift of music on to her daughters. Dottie was active with Grace United Methodist Church, with book club, social groups and cooking many meals at Church functions. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace United Methodist Church, 300 E. Gartner Rd., Naperville, IL 60540. Visitation: Tuesday, November 26th 11:00-12:00 Noon at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 Noon at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Naperville Cemetery, Naperville. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 24, 2019
