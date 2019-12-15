|
Dorothy M. (Seils) Herceg passed away in Estero, FL, on Saturday, December 7, 2019, from complications arising from a nearly 12-year-long fight with various bouts of breast cancer. She is survived by her loving husband of more than 53 years, Joseph E. (Joe), originally of Bridgeville, PA, her son Robert J. (Melissa) Herceg of Parkersburg, WV, her daughter Marjorie A. (Mark) Johnson and two grandchildren, Kyle R. and Emma E. Johnson, of Elmhurst, IL, and her brother James R. (Annie) Seils of Upland, CA. She was born on March 3, 1943, and raised on Chicago's East Side, where her father Robert J. Seils, was a steel-worker, and her mother Bernice M. was a legal secretary. Dorothy earned a Bachelor's Degree in the Teaching of English and a Master's Degree in Educational Psychology, both at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where she met her husband, who was also a graduate student at the time. She taught for many years in the Naperville, IL, area high schools and at Christ the King elementary school in Lombard, IL. She was very active in school affairs, being instrumental in the formation of a program for gifted-children in Naperville in the 1970's, and in many of the lay ministries of her local parish, St Thomas the Apostle. Dorothy and her husband moved to Florida for retirement in a warmer climate in 2005. Although not becoming as active in her new parish, Our Lady of Light, because of health issues, she was a regular participant in many of their programs and in the activities of her residential community, Rapallo at Coconut Point, in Estero. She was an avid reader, helping to form a book club and library in the community, and regularly participated in exercise activities, including water aerobics in the pools and fitness training in the gym facility. Dorothy enjoyed cooking and baking, had a large collection of cookbooks and recipes, and never tired of experimenting to make a perfect entrée or pastry even better. She loved to travel and took great pleasure in seeing new places, all over the world, with Joe and with friends, and collected crucifixes, pelican figurines, and potholders from many of the places she visited. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her and be remembered as a model for how to bear adversity with grace, dignity, acceptance and perseverance. Her faith hope, and love have indeed carried her through her long ordeal. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to . No immediate funeral ceremonies are being held, but a celebration of her life is planned for a future date.?
