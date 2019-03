Douglas L. "Doug" Rockney, Sr., age 75, a Naperville, IL resident since 1980, formerly of New York state, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. He was born September 29, 1943 in Pittsburgh, PA.Beloved husband of Bernadette Rockney (nee Smith), whom he married July 15, 1967, loving father of Douglas (Karen) Rockney, Jr. of Indianapolis, IN, Elaine Rockney of Naperville and Marianne (Brett) Hurt of Naperville, adored grandfather of Timothy, Aidan, Tanner and Samantha, devoted son of the late Elton and Marion (nee Kronstedt) Rockney, dear brother of Howard "Skip" (Lynn) Rockney of Monticello, KY, Annetta (Michael) Muir of Twinsburg, OH and Dennis (Sue) Rockney of Chesapeake, VA, brother-in-law of Kathleen (Gabriel) Lavin of County Cavan, Ireland and Noel (the late Bernie) Smith of County Meath, Ireland, fond cousin, uncle, great-uncle and friend of many.Doug attended Brentwood High School (Class of 1961) in Brentwood, NY. He served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1961-1965 aboard the USS Barataria and was stationed in Baffin Island, Maine, Bermuda, Guantanamo Bay and Okinawa. Doug worked in the automotive parts supply industry for many years. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and American Legion Post #43, both in Naperville. Doug's greatest love was his family followed closely by a love of gardening and woodworking.Visitation Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville.An American Legion Walk-Through will take place Tuesday, 7:00 PM in the funeral home.Services will begin Wednesday, March 6, 9:45 AM from the funeral home and will proceed to a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1450 Green Trails Dr., Naperville.Interment: Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018-4703, (773) 227-VETS (8387), www.honorflightchicago.org or American Legion Post #43, 10 W. Chicago Ave., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 240-8868, www.naperlegion.org or Loaves & Fishes Community Services, 1871 High Grove Ln., Naperville, IL 60540, (630) 355-3663, www.loaves-fishes.orgFor more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com Published in the Naperville Sun on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary