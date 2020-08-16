Douglas Stevenson Szyman, age 40, died in his St. Paul apartment on Dec. 11, 2019. Doug was born Sept. 5, 1979 in Sioux Falls, SD. He graduated from Naperville Central High School, IL in 1998, earned a Bachelor of Arts from Metropolitan State University, St. Paul in 2014, and Master of Science in Program Management from St. Mary's University, Minneapolis in 2017. He also was a certified Emergency Medical Technician. Doug enlisted in the U. S. Navy in Nov. 2008, but due to a broken ankle, that presented problems for the rest of his life, he separated with a medical discharge in Sept. 2009. Doug had many hobbies including disc golf, skateboarding, bowling, scuba diving, and gaming. Doug is survived by daughter, Bonnie of St. Paul; parents, Jim Szyman (Pat Bass) of Venice FL and Melissa (Patrick) Cleveland of Naperville IL; sister, Christina (Jason Hershberger) Szyman of Phnom Penh, Cambodia; nephew, Miles Hershberger; step-sisters, Karla Bass, Jennifer Lentz, Carrie Cleveland, and Kristine Klotz; step-brothers, Tommy Cleveland and Michael Schmidt; six uncles, six aunts, and twenty-three cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother Patrick; paternal grandparents, Robert and Mary Szyman; maternal grandparents, Edwin and Shirley Bock; uncles, Joseph Bock and Charles Szyman; aunt, Vanessa Szyman; and cousin, Samuel H Szyman Huston. Memorial service for Doug is pending. O'Connell Family Funeral Home - Hudson, WI, (715)386-3725





