Edward David McGuire of Oswego, Illinois, and for 32 years a resident of Naperville, Illinois, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Rush-Copley Hospital.
Ed was born in New York City on November 17, 1939 to the late Edna St. George and Edward V. McGuire. He is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Carol Johnson McGuire, Sons, Brian and wife Marta of Zionsville, Indiana, Craig and wife Kathy of Naperville, Illinois, two adoring granddaughters, Pemberton and Colleen, brother John and sister-in-law Lynda Johnson as well as many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Carolyn Wright.
Ed was a graduate of Archbishop Stepinac High School, White Plains, New York and the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y. graduating with a BS in Engineering. Upon graduation, he was commissioned an Ensign and spent several years sailing in the Merchant Marine, attaining the rank of Lieutenant JG in the United States Navy. Ed was a Professional Engineer and Vice President and Chicago area Manager, Parsons Transportation Group Inc. until retirement in 2002. He was a member of ASME.
Ed grew up on the waters of Long Island Sound and Atlantic Ocean and loved sailing. He was in many races over the years, the highlight being the Newport-Bermuda Race. Upon being transferred to Chicago in 1976, Ed adapted his sailing skills to the boisterous gust and fresh waters of Lake Michigan. He was also an avid traveler visiting over 40 countries, carpenter and mechanic whose hands were never idle. Ed was also a devout Catholic who quietly lived the teachings of Christ. He will be fondly remembered by those whose lives he touched with his infectious smile, boyish enthusiasm, easy-going manner and willingness to fix anything that was broken.
In keeping with Ed's wishes, His remains will be cremated and his ashes be released over the Atlantic.
Due to COVID-19 a celebration will take place at a future date. Memorials in Ed's name can be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, P. O. Box 670, Oswego, Illinois 60543-0670.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Naperville Sun on May 27, 2020.