Edward J. "Ed" DeGeeter, age 48, a lifelong resident of Naperville, IL, passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home. He was born May 2, 1972 at Edward Hospital in Naperville. Beloved son of Al and Margo (nee Friedman) DeGeeter; loving brother of Ken (Melissa) DeGeeter of Aurora, IL and Beth DeGeeter of Naperville; adored uncle and godfather of Simon M. DeGeeter; dear godson to Linda Kerness (nee Friedman) and Dean DeGeeter; nephew, cousin, coach and friend of many.
Ed attended Elmwood Elementary School, Lincoln Junior High School and Naperville Central High School where he served as one of the last "Redskin" mascots and part of the graduate class of 1990. Ed served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) aircraft carrier from 1992 through 1994. After his honorable discharge, he attended College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.
Ed's passion was coaching youth sports. Over the years Ed was on the coaching staff for the Naperville Youth Football League (NYFL), Naperville Redskins Travel Football Team, and Marmion Academy. Ed also served as a throwing coach for the Aurora Flyers Track Club and Marmion Academy. He proudly saw some of his Athletes continue on to many successes at Division I colleges and eventually onto the NFL.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020, 4:00-8:00 PM at?Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, October 22, 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. Future inurnment: Mausoleum of the Holy Apostles, SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Naperville.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Ed's memory may be made to: Marmion Academy Athletics, 1000 Butterfield Rd., Aurora, IL 60502, (630) 897-6936, www.marmion.org
