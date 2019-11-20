|
|
Edward J. "Ed" Grimmer, age 92, World War II U.S. Army veteran, a resident of Naperville, IL, formerly of Chicago, IL and Glasgow, KY, passed quietly on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Naperville. He was born November 21, 1926 in Chicago to the late Catherine (nee Marston) and Edward Grimmer.
Ed graduated from St. Ignatius High School in Chicago and attended University of Dayton. He served in the US Army during World War II and was stationed in Tokyo, Japan where he worked as a Dental Technician. Ed married Lillian (nee Rowe) and they enjoyed 59 years of marriage until her passing in 2015. They retired to Kentucky where they made many friends and were active members of the Glasgow Newcomers Club. Ed was a Purchasing Manager for Alar Engineering and loved to golf, buy new cars (causing an on-going feud with Lil) and watch the Chicago Bears, Chicago Cubs and Fox News.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Natalie (Ed) Byczynski, his two grandchildren, Daniel and Alyssa and companion, Snickers. He is survived by his sister, Mary Lou (the late John) Philipp and sisters-in-law, Christine (Tensil) Hickerson and Allene (the late Tim) Hardwick, brother-in-law Elroy "Buck" (the late Grace) Rowe and was preceded in death by his sister, Eliose (the late Bill) Manning. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Thursday, November 21, 2019, 4:00-8:00 PM at Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL.
Funeral services will follow Thursday, 8:00 PM in the funeral home.
Interment: Private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Edward may be made to: Naperville Responds for Our Veterans, 210 S. Washington St., Naperville, IL 60540, (331) 684-7899, nrfov.org or Saint Ignatius College Prep, c/o David Stephens, 1076 W. Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60608, (312) 432-8321, https://www.ignatius.org/
For more information, please call (630) 355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in the Naperville Sun on Nov. 20, 2019